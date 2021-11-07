Redwood Investment Management LLC Invests $351,000 in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% during the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.4% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO opened at $387.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $376.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $261.38 and a twelve month high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total transaction of $181,848.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,713 shares of company stock worth $2,550,628. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.50.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.