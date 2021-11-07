Continuum Advisory LLC Has $351,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIDU. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 84.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 163.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.37. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28.

