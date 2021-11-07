Redwood Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,362 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 24,757 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $4,759,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,346,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,811,048,000 after buying an additional 710,318 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

In other news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $57.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $240.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

