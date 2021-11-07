Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 3,107 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Redwood Investment Management LLC cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 66.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter worth $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $221.69 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $168.88 and a 1-year high of $227.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.24 and its 200 day moving average is $198.70. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,234,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $236,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,913 shares of company stock worth $9,024,783. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.42.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

