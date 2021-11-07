Redwood Investment Management LLC Buys 3,802 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 17.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 363.1% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 51,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.6% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 41,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $44.59 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $30.26 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.70.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

