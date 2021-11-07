Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,838 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 120,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Shares of WMB opened at $28.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.42. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

