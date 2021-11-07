Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Trims Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 79.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,930 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $68.08 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.20.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BERY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.27.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $951,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

