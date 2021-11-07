Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $47.66

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$47.66 and traded as high as C$51.40. Pollard Banknote shares last traded at C$51.10, with a volume of 29,078 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$47.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$51.92.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$113.40 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.5900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.51%.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.