Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,700 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $529,000.

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.72. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.58 and a 52-week high of $49.98.

