Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 84.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

TER opened at $144.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $97.48 and a one year high of $147.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.66%.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $243,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,534 shares of company stock worth $5,469,098 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. UBS Group upgraded Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen upgraded Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Teradyne from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teradyne from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.33.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

