Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Invests $1.60 Million in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,366 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the second quarter worth $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Workiva by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $682,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $3,760,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 778,172 shares of company stock worth $101,235,563. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $160.07 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.15 and a 12 month high of $173.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.32 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.63.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

