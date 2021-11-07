Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,072 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of B. Riley Financial worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RILY stock opened at $81.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.73. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $81.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%.

In related news, President Kenneth M. Young purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.31 per share, with a total value of $78,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Moore acquired 5,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.20 per share, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,132,431.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 204,005 shares of company stock worth $12,570,822. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

