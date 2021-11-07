Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RPG. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 58.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 18,312.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 84,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $355,000.

RPG stock opened at $216.40 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $148.48 and a 12-month high of $218.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.77.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

