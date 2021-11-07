Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 18,312.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 84,785 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $7,598,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,344,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,452,000 after acquiring an additional 22,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 273,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,323,000 after acquiring an additional 16,732 shares during the last quarter.

RPG opened at $216.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.65 and its 200 day moving average is $186.77. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.48 and a fifty-two week high of $218.24.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

