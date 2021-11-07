Perceptive Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Perceptive Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,305,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,268 shares during the quarter. Zymeworks makes up 1.8% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 9.28% of Zymeworks worth $149,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 2.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,346,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,210,000 after acquiring an additional 54,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 32.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,316,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,363,000 after acquiring an additional 574,073 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 66.7% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,160,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 21.2% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,380,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZYME opened at $23.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.45. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 1,073.23% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZYME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Zymeworks from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zymeworks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

