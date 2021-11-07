Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 64,826 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,826 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Vroom worth $12,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period.

VRM stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.63. Vroom, Inc. has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $53.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $761.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.96 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

