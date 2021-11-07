Brokerages Anticipate G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to Post $1.75 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to announce $1.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86. G-III Apparel Group reported earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.69. 359,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,173. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.84. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 2.86.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $149,816.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

