Perceptive Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 811,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the period. Neurocrine Biosciences comprises 1.0% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $79,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,984,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,383,000 after purchasing an additional 155,346 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,433,000 after buying an additional 186,977 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,924,000 after buying an additional 23,626 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,116,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,610,000 after buying an additional 60,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 948,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,314,000 after buying an additional 46,731 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $93.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 5.08. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.77 and a 1 year high of $120.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.40. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.29.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $100,407.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $525,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,615 shares of company stock worth $1,968,569. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

