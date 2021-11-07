Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.90.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TWM shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 target price on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$0.90 to C$1.70 in a report on Friday, August 20th. CSFB set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Acumen Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.25 price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

TWM traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.40. 377,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.29. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of C$0.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$475.02 million and a P/E ratio of 6.90.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$369.78 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

