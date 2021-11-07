Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Shares Sold by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,775,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 125,141 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 597,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32,841 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,184,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,728,000 after purchasing an additional 45,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 36,220 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fusion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven Gannon acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $298.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.07. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.20.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FUSN. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fusion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

