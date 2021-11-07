Analysts Set Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Target Price at $135.00

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.00.

Several brokerages have commented on THQQF. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a SEK 135 price target for the company.

Get Embracer Group AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS THQQF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159. Embracer Group AB has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $35.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.31.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC and console games for the gaming market in Europe, the United States, Sweden, and internationally. The company's game catalogue consists of 190 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.