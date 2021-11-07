Perceptive Advisors LLC Takes Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 553,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,367,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Axsome Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after acquiring an additional 32,250 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 104,250.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 19.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 748,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,477,000 after purchasing an additional 120,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of AXSM opened at $40.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 6.20. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $87.24.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.48.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.