Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,439.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Bank of America downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

CAG stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.03.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.40%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.