Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Stock Holdings Raised by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 103,372.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,607 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after buying an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 415,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,773,000 after buying an additional 44,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 9,040.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 443,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,305,000 after buying an additional 438,291 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $47,819.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,417.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,875. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $180.59 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $189.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.44.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

