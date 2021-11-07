Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 117,597.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,511 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. Bank of America raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.79.

In other news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $608,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at $739,856.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $387,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,468 shares of company stock valued at $4,108,864 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG opened at $71.83 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $78.17. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.29%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

