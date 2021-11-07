Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Stock Position Increased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 79.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 969,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 429,842 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Santander Consumer USA worth $35,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 24.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 45.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 697,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,005,000 after purchasing an additional 216,828 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 139.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,556 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 14.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

Shares of SC opened at $41.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a current ratio of 58.64. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $42.39.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

