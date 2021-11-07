CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 1,939.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 464,947 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.15% of CBRE Group worth $41,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 343,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,408,000 after purchasing an additional 113,286 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 106.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 779,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,785,000 after acquiring an additional 401,885 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $115,671,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $9,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 653,468 shares of company stock valued at $62,768,346 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBRE opened at $106.68 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.76 and a 52 week high of $107.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.25.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

