Man Group plc Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Man Group plc raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 69.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,474 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $17,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.4% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 45,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 50.0% in the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,620,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $25,232,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,281,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $522,413,000 after buying an additional 2,908,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.4% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $65.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $275.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $32.62 and a 12-month high of $66.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

