Man Group plc Grows Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Man Group plc grew its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 181.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,228,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 791,605 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.11% of General Electric worth $16,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 385.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

GE stock opened at $108.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.94. General Electric has a 12-month low of $63.68 and a 12-month high of $115.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.12, a PEG ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $102.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.75.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

