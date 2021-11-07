Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGHY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 39.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $506,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGHY opened at $21.67 on Friday. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $22.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.94.

