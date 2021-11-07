Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $63.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.03. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

