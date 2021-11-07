Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Invests $235,000 in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 43.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $210,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,333 shares of company stock worth $14,818,998. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $136.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.55 and its 200 day moving average is $119.25. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.14 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

