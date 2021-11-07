Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys 300 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 76,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period.

SCHO opened at $51.09 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.97 and a 1-year high of $51.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.24.

