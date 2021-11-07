Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,292,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,864,000.

Shares of MTUM opened at $192.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.98. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

