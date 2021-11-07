Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,461 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth $55,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on MLM shares. Loop Capital upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.87.

NYSE MLM opened at $412.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $369.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.40. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.35 and a twelve month high of $422.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

