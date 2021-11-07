MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,807 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 40,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,055,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 612,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,622,000 after purchasing an additional 152,843 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.00.

Shares of JLL opened at $267.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.07. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $115.05 and a 1 year high of $272.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

