Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ARQT traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $22.05. The company had a trading volume of 187,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,172. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.00.

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $54,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,965. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 80.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 100,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

