Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alignment Healthcare updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ALHC stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $22.10. The stock had a trading volume of 879,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,627. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alignment Healthcare has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $28.59.

In related news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $180,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 70,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $1,407,597.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 273,001 shares of company stock worth $5,173,082.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alignment Healthcare stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

