MixMarvel Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week (MIX)

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. One MixMarvel coin can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MixMarvel has a total market capitalization of $49.74 million and $3.99 million worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MixMarvel alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00052053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.24 or 0.00255892 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00102921 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00011924 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004511 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

MixMarvel Profile

MixMarvel (CRYPTO:MIX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,491,563,524 coins. The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com . The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . MixMarvel’s official message board is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

MixMarvel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MixMarvel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MixMarvel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MIXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MixMarvel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MixMarvel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.