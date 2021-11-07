DEAPcoin Price Hits $0.0137 on Major Exchanges (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded up 24.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. In the last week, DEAPcoin has traded up 72.8% against the dollar. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $50.50 million and approximately $13.36 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEAPcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00052053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.24 or 0.00255892 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00102921 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00011924 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004511 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEP is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,682,268,853 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

