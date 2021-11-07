Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Position Lessened by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,891,439 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Frequency Therapeutics were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FREQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 8,715.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,444,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,384,000 after buying an additional 1,427,828 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $7,730,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $6,738,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 5,179.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after buying an additional 700,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 19.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,070,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,585,000 after buying an additional 501,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

FREQ stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $58.37. The company has a market cap of $228.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 19.09, a current ratio of 19.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.01). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a negative net margin of 152.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FREQ. Zacks Investment Research raised Frequency Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frequency Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

