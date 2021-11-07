MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 8,596 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,596 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 330.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total value of $45,377.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

LAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.56.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $328.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.78 and a 12 month high of $417.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.35.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.16%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

