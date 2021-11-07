Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 34,217 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,255,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,217 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $343,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 178.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Penumbra by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in Penumbra by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Penumbra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Penumbra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PEN. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

In related news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,303,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,526.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.42, for a total transaction of $4,066,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,403 shares of company stock worth $18,018,169. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $285.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 663.35, a P/E/G ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.26. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.49 and a 1-year high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

