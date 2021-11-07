Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,713,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 193,656 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.08% of Terreno Realty worth $368,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 51,104 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,345,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

TRNO opened at $74.53 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $53.97 and a 12-month high of $77.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 73.79 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.31.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.44%.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

