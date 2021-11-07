Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 87,684 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 31.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 369,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,684 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $23,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $33.11 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $127.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.70 and a 200 day moving average of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($2.39). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

