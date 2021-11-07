Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $663,000 Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stepan by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Stepan by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stepan by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stepan by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $128.41 on Friday. Stepan has a 52-week low of $109.08 and a 52-week high of $139.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.48 and a 200-day moving average of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $602.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.63 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

