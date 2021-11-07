Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,587,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 497,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,736,000 after buying an additional 231,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Argus increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.27.

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 9,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total transaction of $1,988,493.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,126 shares of company stock valued at $8,638,462 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $216.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $218.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.45.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

