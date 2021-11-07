iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 70.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 500,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,846,000 after buying an additional 8,775,720 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 58,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,449,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM opened at $241.81 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $163.30 and a twelve month high of $243.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.09.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.