Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Stock Position Trimmed by MRJ Capital Inc.

MRJ Capital Inc. cut its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts comprises 3.3% of MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,591,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,063,000 after buying an additional 247,403 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,410,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,464,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,155,000 after buying an additional 40,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,131,000 after buying an additional 193,505 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,012,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,477,000 after buying an additional 18,905 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $86.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.65. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $89.48.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WH shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

