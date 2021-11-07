Zacks: Analysts Expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $693.20 Million

Equities analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) will announce sales of $693.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $683.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $703.40 million. Green Plains posted sales of $478.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year sales of $2.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPRE. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 180.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Green Plains by 9.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Green Plains by 32.0% during the third quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

NASDAQ:GPRE traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.06. 1,783,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,980. Green Plains has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.32. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.73.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

